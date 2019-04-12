You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Vanke mulls US$1b property management IPO

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA Vanke Co, the country's largest developer by market capitalisation, is considering a Hong Kong listing of its property management business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Shenzhen-based company has discussed with potential advisers a share sale that could raise as much as US$1 billion, one of the people said. The offering could happen next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Vanke would join other Chinese developers such as Country Garden Holdings Co in spinning off their management units, which are less prone to government policy changes and economic cycles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Country Garden Services Holdings Co was listed by introduction last year, while China Aoyuan Group Ltd's services arm raised US$94 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering last month.

Deliberations are at early stage, and details including the fundraising size and timeline could change, according to the people. A representative for China Vanke didn't respond to requests for comment, while a representative for the property management unit said they have no current plans for a listing.

Property management and related services were China Vanke's second-largest revenue generator after property sale. The business contributed 9.8 billion yuan (S$1.97 billion), equivalent to about 3.3 per cent of the developer's total revenue last year, according to its annual report.

MSCI China Real Estate Index has risen 32 per cent this year as the nation's property market shows signs of a recovery, with home sales surging in March. China Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares have climbed 26 per cent since the beginning of the year. The stock fell 3.2 per cent as at 2:56 pm on Thursday. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Singapore is second priciest city for private property: CBRE

China's property market feeling the stimulus effect

'China's Manhattan' borrows heavily, but the people have yet to arrive

House prices in London forecast to keep falling

Merging of same-stable Reits is the way to go

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Must Read

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

lwx_hyflux_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening