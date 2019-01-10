You are here

China's HNA Group sells Manhattan building near Trump Tower

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

HNA Group has sold a building in Manhattan to help ease the embattled conglomerate's debts and stave off US concerns about a Chinese company owning property near Trump Tower.

HNA completed the sale, the group said in a statement, without providing details. Bisnow reported earlier that investor and real estate developer Jacob Chetrit and his sons bought the tower in a US$422 million transaction.

It was a loss for HNA, which bought the tower for US$463 million with its partners before Donald Trump became US president. The group had been trying to sell the property since at least early 2018.

The sale adds to the more than US$20 billion in disposals that Chinese conglomerate has agreed to, including real estate holdings from San Francisco to Minneapolis, since last year to reduce its massive debts.

But the Manhattan building stood out because of the national-security concerns associated with the tower.

The sale to a US buyer is likely to satisfy concerns from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US regarding HNA's ownership of the building, which houses one of only two police precincts that are within a mile of Trump Tower, the president's base when he's in New York. BLOOMBERG

