China's March home prices up 0.1% m-o-m after stalling in Feb

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 10:03 AM

New home prices in China returned to growth in March after stalling in February, according to Reuters calculation, in a hopeful sign of a pick-up in the property market after the coronavirus health crisis halted economic activity.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.1 per cent in March from the previous month, after staying unchanged in February, Reuters calculated based on official data on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, home prices grew 5.3 per cent in March, compared with a 5.8 per cent uptick in February.

China has in recent weeks lifted transport curbs and city lockdowns which had crippled business operations for developers and reduced customer visits to property showrooms, as the authorities gradually brought the pandemic under control.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 3,300 people and infected over 82,000 in mainland China.

