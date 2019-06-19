You are here

China's May new home prices rise fastest in 5 months

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

NEW home prices in China rose at their fastest pace in five months in May, complicating government efforts to keep frothy housing markets under control as it rolls out more stimulus for the slowing economy.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.7 per cent in May from the previous month, picking up from a 0.6 per cent rise in April and the quickest pace since December, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Tuesday.

That marked the 49th straight month of price gains. A total of 67 of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS reported higher prices in May, the same as April.

On an annual basis, home prices increased 10.7 per cent in May, unchanged from April's growth rate.

Beijing has repeatedly urged local governments to keep runaway prices under control, but a recent easing in credit conditions, pent-up demand for housing, and an implicit government mandate to prevent a collapse have kept the market surprisingly resilient.

But further curbs on home buyers would risk adding to pressure on China's economy, which has seen sales slowing due to weaker domestic demand and an escalating trade war with the United States.

Data last week showed the biggest drop in property sales in nearly two years in May, and markedly slower growth in investment and new construction starts, pointing to further economic weakness ahead and more government growth boosting measures.

China's home price growth has slowed significantly since the second half of 2017 due to intensive local curbs on speculative investments.

But the trends have been uneven across the country, with recent signs of resurgent price pressures. Some smaller cities with rising inventories have quietly loosened restrictions on home buyers to prop up consumer confidence and demand.

Mortgage rates have also been coming down in some areas in response to regulators' calls on banks to ramp up lending to support the economy.

The average interest rate on first home loans continued to drop in May to the lowest level since 2018, according to a market report cited by state-backed Economic Information Daily.

New household loans - mainly mortgages - still remained elevated, totalling 662.5 billion yuan (S$131.15 billion) in May, and accounting for 56.14 per cent of total new loans last month.

Higher prices were mainly driven by the smaller tier-3 cities, up 0.8 per cent on a monthly basis compared with a 0.5 per cent gain in April, the statistics bureau said in a note accompanying the data.

Prices in China's four top-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen - saw slower growth in May, increasing 0.3 per cent versus 0.6 per cent growth in the previous month.

Tier-2 cities, which include most of larger provincial capitals, grew 0.6 per cent, unchanged from the rate a month earlier. REUTERS

