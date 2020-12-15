You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's new home price rally eases in November as cooling steps take hold

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S new home prices grew in November at their slowest monthly pace since March, official data showed on Monday, as policymakers wary of financial risk in the highly leveraged sector continued to pursue market-cooling measures.

The data comes ahead of a slew of economic figures due for release on Tuesday, from which market watchers hope to determine the strength of recovery of the world's second-largest economy as the coronavirus-blighted year nears an end.

The average new home price across 70 major cities rose 0.1 per cent in November from the previous month, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. That compared with 0.2 per cent on-month growth in October.

Prices rose 4 per cent in November from the same month a year earlier, the weakest rate since February 2016. That compared with a 4.3 per cent on-year increase in October.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The data also showed that the number of those cities reporting monthly new home price increases fell to 36, from 45 in October - the lowest since February during the height of the pandemic in China, said analyst Zhang Dawei at property agency Centaline.

Mr Zhang attributed the softening momentum to stepped-up market tightening policies, as well as increased supply and discounting as developers ramped up sales activity towards year-end.

China's property market has recovered quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic, with home sales and investment growing at a robust pace, prompting the government to step up efforts to deleverage the highly indebted sector to curb financial risk.

However, price rises are uneven and concentrated in the southern Pearl River Delta and eastern Yangtze River Delta. In the north, some cities have seen demand slump after an initial spurt, prompting authorities to act to prevent a market crash.

The government of Harbin in Heilongjiang province has told developers to lower prices, while that of Binzhou in Shandong province plans to distribute "real estate coupons" to help offset home-buying tax.

China's banking regulator recently highlighted the property sector as a significant risk to financial stability, branding it a "grey rhino" - an obvious yet ignored threat.

As the economy recovers to a more solid footing, analysts expect the government to continue its tough stance towards the sector, with increased scrutiny on the financing activity of both developers and buyers to prevent rampant lending growth.

"We expect the real estate market policy in 2021 will be marginally tighter than this year," said Xie Chen, head of research at advisory CBRE China. "We expect new home construction and sales to fall slightly in 2021 from this year, while home prices are likely to remain largely stable." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Some hotels cancel year-end staycations to take in SHN guests

LMIRT unitholders give green light for Lippo Mall Puri purchase, rights issue

Soilbuild Reit units surge 5% on 'fair' privatisation offer

CDL to sell Penang hotel for RM75m

Singapore's housing market through the various crises

CVC buys Myanmar's largest telecom tower company for US$700m

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Transport

Carlos Ghosn investigated by France over possible tax evasion

[PARIS] Auto executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is under investigation in France for possible tax evasion during...

Dec 15, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if...

Dec 14, 2020 11:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Huntington Bancshares to buy TCF Financial for US$6b

Huntington Bancshares will acquire TCF Financial in an all-stock deal valued at almost US$6 billion, one of the...

Dec 14, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Draft EU law could see tech giants fined 10% of revenue

[BRUSSELS] Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their...

Dec 14, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out

[ NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for