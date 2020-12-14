You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's new home prices rise 0.1% in November from October

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 11:11 AM

rk_China-residential_141220.jpg
New home prices in China grew at a slower monthly pace in November, official data showed on Monday, with tightening policies continuing to cool the market in larger cities while some smaller towns saw prices fall as demand waned.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at a slower monthly pace in November, official data showed on Monday, with tightening policies continuing to cool the market in larger cities while some smaller towns saw prices fall as demand waned.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1 per cent in November from the previous month, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. That compared with 0.2 per cent on-month growth in October.

Prices rose 4.0 per cent in November from the same month a year earlier. That compared with a 4.3 per cent on-year increase in October.

China's property market has recovered quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting the government to step up efforts to deleverage the highly indebted sector to curb financial risk.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Deutsche Bank may eventually allow New York City staff to move elsewhere

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

UK's Rightmove forecasts 4% rise in house prices for 2021

SLB moves beyond property development

UOL's Clavon tops first-day launch sales this year at 442 units

Should New York's Midtown offices become apartments?

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Australian state says work from home is over, but employees still shun office

[SYDNEY] A work from home order to combat coronavirus in Australia's most populous state ended on Monday, a...

Dec 14, 2020 11:17 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia to bring forward subsidy payment in push to keep refineries open

[SYDNEY] Australia will bring forward by six months a payment to support the country's three remaining oil...

Dec 14, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Asia: Pound rises on Brexit talks extension, vaccine lifts stocks

[HONG KONG] Sterling rallied on Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend talks on a post-Brexit...

Dec 14, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand aims to open to Australians in early 2021

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand hopes to open a travel bubble with Australia by April next year and is working to finalise...

Dec 14, 2020 10:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Top Glove loses 5.7% after report reveals Covid-19 whistleblower was fired

SHARES of Top Glove Corp sank to a three-month low on Monday following news that the world's biggest glovemaker had...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

Crown Resorts faces class action over October share plunge

Australia: Shares creep higher as tech stocks gain, healthcare stocks sink further

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for