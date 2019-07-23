You are here

Home > Real Estate

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 12:52 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
The rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore. Hmlet has raised US$40 million in a Series B round led by Burda Principal Investments.
PHOTO: HMLET

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has raised US$40 million in a Series B round, which will allow it to continue growing across gateway cities in Asia, it said in a media statement on Tuesday.

The round was led by Burda Principal Investments, with participation from existing investor Sequoia India and new investors Mitsubishi Estate Co, Reinventure Group and angel investors.

The funds will boost Hmlet's growth in its existing Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney markets, while plans for launches in Melbourne, Brisbane and Tokyo are also in the pipeline.

It has also launched its 150-room property in the Tanjong Pagar, Cantonment Downtown CBD precinct, which it had signed for back in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rooms will operate as serviced apartment units, with the property being Hmlet's largest co-living building to date.

The company was founded in 2016, and had raised US$6.5 million in a Series A round in November 2018 and a US$1.5 million seed round in 2017.

To date, the flexible housing solutions provider manages over 1,500 rooms and is looking to "build a network that spans across 10 cities in five countries within the next two years", it said.

"When we launched Hmlet, we wanted to create a better way of living for an increasingly mobile workforce, who want a sense of home and community in whichever country they choose to live in," said Yoan Kamalski, CEO of Hmlet.

"We’ve seen our philosophy and operational model resonate with the market, which has allowed us to secure our Series B funding less than 12 months after our Series A round."

Besides Hmlet, Burda Principal Investments also counts Singapore-based fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo and Malaysian car-selling platform Carsome as other regional Series B stage companies they've invested in.

Burda opened in Singapore in 2017, and is the growth capital arm of Hubert Burda Media, an international tech and media company headquartered in Germany. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
2 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Joel_Trax.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly