Colliers hires new South Asia head for workplace solutions business

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 11:50 AM
Real estate services company Colliers International has appointed Ana Ballesteros to lead its workplace solutions business in South Asia with effect from April 1, 2019.
PHOTO: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

Ms Ballesteros will be based in Singapore and report to Hong Kong-based Truddy Cheung, head of workplace solutions, Asia, at Colliers.

In her new role, she will help enterprise clients develop real estate solutions that "foster business goals and optimise employee experience", said the firm. She will work with occupier-focused teams to create strategies that deliver effective, high performance user environments, it added.

Ms Ballesteros has a background in architecture and over 15 years of international experience in design, infrastructure, project management, facilities and strategy planning across EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific) and the Americas.

Prior to joining Colliers, she was with another real estate consultancy, Occupier Consulting, and has led global real estate strategy for Standard Chartered Bank, as well as design for Cisco Systems transformation platform in APAC.

