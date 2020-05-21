You are here

Home > Real Estate

Commercial property transactions in US plunges 71% in April

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 1:19 PM

[LOS ANGELES] Sales of US hotels, offices, malls and other commercial real estate plunged 71 per cent in April to the lowest level in a decade, as the coronavirus shut down large parts of the economy, according to Real Capital Analytics Inc (RCA).

Transactions fell to US$11 billion, the smallest volume since April 2010, according to the report on Wednesday by the New York-based firm. Hotel deals led the collapse, plummeting 98 per cent from a year earlier. Office and industrial deal volume fell 60 per cent from a year earlier.

"Liquidity in the hotel market has all but evaporated," a team led by senior vice-president Jim Costello said in the report. "Sales began dipping even before the Covid-19 crisis hit, and, pummelled by the economic shutdown and travel bans, only eight hotels changed hands in April. This is the fewest number of hotel transactions recorded in any month in the history of RCA's coverage."

Other report highlights:

The speed of the pullback in liquidity is likely to help investors find a floor for prices faster this cycle.

SEE ALSO

Loaded with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to crack

The excess of dry powder also should shorten the recovery period. It took six years for prices to bounce back after the 2008 Wall Street crisis.

Prices have held up so far with an index of industrial, office, retail and apartment properties 6.5 per cent above year-ago levels.

Non-bank lenders are likely to face the largest losses this cycle, because they furnished a bigger share of capital than in the last crisis, when commercial mortgage-backed securities suffered the biggest losses.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Keppel DC Reit acquires Netherlands data centre tenant

Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on S-Reits in 'conservation mode'

Manager of Eagle Hospitality Trust may get new partner: sponsor

Oxley unit finds buyer for Chevron House retail, banking units at S$315m

PropNex sells 113 new homes during 6 weeks of circuit breaker

Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

[BENGALURU] Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to...

May 21, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Australia economic recovery riding on Covid-19 medical breakthrough: RBA

[SYDNEY] Australia's economic future was "unusually uncertain" while growth was expected to remain in the slow lane...

May 21, 2020 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Coronavirus shut down the 'experience economy'. Can it come back?

[NEW YORK] A quandary is lurking at the heart of the efforts to revive the economy.

May 21, 2020 12:39 PM
Garage

Sea prices US$1b convertible notes at 2.375%

INTERNET company Sea Ltd, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena, is offering US$1 billion...

May 21, 2020 12:36 PM
Garage

S-E Asia-focused VCs raised US$1.33b in Q1, more than triple from year ago: report

VENTURE Capital (VC) firms focused on South-east Asia have raised US$1.33 billion in capital commitments in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.