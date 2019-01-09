You are here

Home > Real Estate

Condo resale prices drop 0.8% in Dec

July 2018 cooling measures have "substantially stabilised" price growth of this segment, says analyst
Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20190109_RMSRX9_3663159.jpg
An estimated 479 non-landed private residential units were resold in December, a 24 per cent decrease from the 630 units resold in November.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

AFTER a small uptick in November, resale prices of private non-landed homes in December resumed the mild downtrend they have been in since last July's cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

Condominiums and private

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Golden Mile Complex to be potentially conserved, used for integrated development

Prophet of real estate gloom warns of US property slide

Mumbai records back-to-back home price declines in 2018

UK house prices round off weak quarter with December rebound

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks going 'very well'

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening