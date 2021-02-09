 Covid-19 worsens plight of home renters in US, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Covid-19 worsens plight of home renters in US

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

AS THE Covid-19 pandemic enters its second year, millions of renters in the US are struggling with a loss of income and with the insecurity of not knowing how long they will have a home. Their savings depleted, they are running up credit card debt to make the rent or accruing months of overdue...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Should investors beware the Lippo effect?

Expect bumper year for Asia Reit mergers

Surbana Jurong's Ream City to ramp up Cambodia tourism, economy

Marina Bay 24-bedroom penthouse collection for sale at S$138m

Surbana Jurong's masterplan for US$16b 'Ream City' in Cambodia gets green light

Shophouses on Amoy Street, Balestier Road for sale

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

[SINGAPORE] A 30-year-old Indian national who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan...

Feb 9, 2021 12:10 AM
Transport

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

[LONDON] British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce said Monday that it will temporarily shut its jet engine...

Feb 8, 2021 11:59 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's rally on optimism about additional US...

Feb 8, 2021 11:52 PM
Transport

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

[BEIJING] Chinese government officials have met representatives from US electric carmaker Tesla over reports from...

Feb 8, 2021 11:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for