Cushman and Wakefield partners Suzhou Industrial Park to boost investment opportunities

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 3:58 PM
COMMERCIAL real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield on Thursday said it will help Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) expand investment opportunities. In doing so, Cushman & Wakefield will utilise its offices in South-east Asia.

These offices include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. 

The partnership was announced following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during SIP’s high-quality and pilot free trade zone investment promotion symposium in Singapore.

According to Kelvin Li, Cushman & Wakefield’s managing director of East China, the MOU will focus on cooperation between its East China and Singapore teams, as well as other South-east Asia teams to best serve SIP.

This is with the aim to improve outbound investment by leveraging the best of both the China and Singapore business environments.

Cushman & Wakefield East China covers Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hefei and other markets in the region.

"In the future, we hope to copy the success of the China-Singapore SIP model, and apply it to other Belt and Road locations. Cushman & Wakefield will integrate international resources to serve industrial parks as an outbound BRI investment better," Mr Li added.

