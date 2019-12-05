You are here
Cushman and Wakefield partners Suzhou Industrial Park to boost investment opportunities
COMMERCIAL real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield on Thursday said it will help Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) expand investment opportunities. In doing so, Cushman & Wakefield will utilise its offices in South-east Asia.
These offices include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The partnership was announced following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during SIP’s high-quality and pilot free trade zone investment promotion symposium in Singapore.
According to Kelvin Li, Cushman & Wakefield’s managing director of East China, the MOU will focus on cooperation between its East China and Singapore teams, as well as other South-east Asia teams to best serve SIP.
This is with the aim to improve outbound investment by leveraging the best of both the China and Singapore business environments.
Cushman & Wakefield East China covers Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hefei and other markets in the region.
"In the future, we hope to copy the success of the China-Singapore SIP model, and apply it to other Belt and Road locations. Cushman & Wakefield will integrate international resources to serve industrial parks as an outbound BRI investment better," Mr Li added.