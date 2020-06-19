You are here

Home > Real Estate

Czech sculptor creates 3D-printed floating house

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200619_PRINT19_4149772.jpg
An artist's impression of the 3D-printed house prototype that could become a holiday home for the future.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20200619_PRINT19_4149772.jpg
Sculptor Michal Trpak checking the 3D printing of a first-ever concrete house.
PHOTO: AFP

Ceské Budejovice, Czech Republic

A Czech sculptor has teamed up with a group of architects to create a 3D-printed house prototype that could become a holiday home for the future.

The house is being printed from special concrete in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice and is planned to float on the Vltava river in Prague in August.

"I dare say it's the first-ever floating 3D-printed building in the world," said sculptor Michal Trpak, the mastermind behind the project.

The design of the house, which can be printed in two days, was inspired by a single-celled creature known as a protozoa, he said.

SEE ALSO

Designer Home Office

As an added attraction, Mr Trpak plans to turn the abode into a floating garden, with plants covering its roof and outside walls.

The simple 43-square metre floor plan includes a living room with kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom.

"3D houses will adapt to the people or the countryside. The robot doesn't care about the shape of the curve," Mr Trpak said to the hum of a mechanic hand with a nozzle patiently piling up layer after layer of concrete strips.

"The house is intended as a leisure-time house to stand in the countryside, ideally for a couple or a small family," added Mr Trpak, who drew inspiration from 3D-printed housing projects in the Netherlands.

To finance the project, dubbed the "Protozoan", its creators have teamed up with a Czech building society.

"This one is expensive because it's a prototype and we needed many tests. But the second generation should cost around three million Czech crowns (S$0.18 million) and the third generation may cost about half of that amount," Mr Trpak said.

When the robot is done, the concrete bedroom and bathroom modules will be attached to a wooden core with large windows and completed with a wooden roof.

The house will then be transported to Prague, installed on a pontoon and displayed on the Vltava river in Prague's broader centre for two months.

"We did not have a plot of land to place it on, and anyway, to do that, you need a building permit and that takes up to two years" to secure, said Mr Trpak. "But if you float it on a river, you only need consent from the navigation body, which is much faster."

He said the construction had not been trouble-free as the concrete is sensitive to temperature changes.

"When it's very warm it hardens faster, when it's cold it hardens more slowly so now we're adding warm water from a boiler," he added as the weather changed for the worse. "We keep researching and developing. It's a process of trial and error." AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

New commercial project planned in Changi

Race to get Dubai's mega Expo ready despite one-year delay

Chinese interest in Australian property shrinks as diplomatic rift grows

US homebuilding rises moderately in May; jump in permits hints at green shoots

Las Vegas to get new casino ahead of schedule as city plots recovery

Chinese interest in Australian property shrinks as diplomatic rift grows

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Biden to spend US$15m campaign advertisement on racial unrest

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend US$15 million on advertising that prominently...

Jun 18, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

[LONDON] Britain warned the European Union on Thursday that it would be difficult to conclude a Brexit free trade...

Jun 18, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World International must hold FY2019 AGM by June 29: Acra

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare company Best World International will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018 on...

Jun 18, 2020 11:07 PM
Government & Economy

Anger surges in India over deadly border brawl with China

[NEW DELHI] An Indian government minister has called for Chinese restaurants to be closed.

Jun 18, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Sen Yue independent review may have found ties between group chairman and customers

BOURSE watchdog Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has slapped Catalist-listed waste-management group Sen Yue...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.