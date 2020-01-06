You are here

Home > Real Estate

Death toll of Cambodian building collapse hits 36 as rescue called off

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WH_Cambodian building collapse_231402.jpg
The search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Cambodia drew to a close on Sunday with the final death toll at 36 - the latest tragedy in a string of deadly construction accidents.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Kep, Cambodia

THE search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Cambodia drew to a close on Sunday with the final death toll at 36 - the latest tragedy in a string of deadly construction accidents.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the seven-storey hotel, which crumpled to the ground in seaside Kep on Friday afternoon. On Sunday, rescuers also managed to free a dog trapped in the debris.

"This is yet another tragedy," said Mr Hun Sen, who promised families of victims would get US$50,000 each in compensation, while those injured would receive US$20,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He told reporters the contractor responsible for the construction had died in the accident, while the building's owner had been detained.

The rescue effort lasted more 40 hours, mobilising hundreds of soldiers and labourers using excavators, drills and power saws to clear concrete and cut through metal bars of the pancaked structure.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom, with hotels, high-rises and casinos springing up under little regulatory oversight.

The tough and often dangerous labour is undertaken by an estimated 200,000 construction workers, mostly unskilled, reliant on day wages and not protected by union rules, according to the International Labour Organisation.

Last June, 28 people died in the collapse of a building under construction in Sihanoukville, a beach town flush with Chinese investments.

Worker advocacy groups point to low safety standards that raise the risk of accidents at construction sites - which often serve as the temporary homes for the labourers and their families.

Worker Ei Kosal said that he, his wife and two other women were having a meal on site when the building collapsed. Their two companions were crushed. "I did not expect to survive ... it's like I have just been reborn," he said at a hospital. AFP

Real Estate

'Toxic' culture and troubling incidents at Oyo

US office vacancy rate rises marginally in 4Q 2019

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

Hotel operator buys Times-Dispatch building in Richmond, Virginia

Chinese developer offers discounts for apartments

Reits (January 04-05, 2020)

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal

[DUBAI] Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from...

Jan 6, 2020 05:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should...

Jan 5, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday,...

Jan 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for...

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly