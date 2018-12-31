You are here

Home > Real Estate

Debate over value of Hitler's birth home

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Vienna

IN 1889, Adolf Hitler was born in an apartment on the top floor of an inconspicuous building in Braunau am Inn, Austria, close to the border with Germany.

Since the end of World War II, the Austrian government has been eager to dissociate the house with Hitler's legacy. Two years ago, it seized the home from its long-time owner, Gerlinde Pommer, whose family owned it since before Hitler's birth, except for a short stint during the war when it belonged to Hitler's secretary. Now Ms Pommer wants as much as US$1.7 million for it.

Last week, Deutsche Welle, a German news wire, reported that Ms Pommer's lawyer is seeking a significant amount of compensation for the building after initially receiving around US$355,000 from the government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The house and its parking lot were recently appraised at US$915,000 to US$1.7 million, DW reported, and Ms Pommer's lawyer said the Austrian government did not adequately reimburse his client.

Austria had regularly leased the property from Ms Pommer since the 1970s, using it as a space to support disabled people. But Ms Pommer has long refused offers for them to purchase it from her. When the government wanted to renovate parts of the property in 2011, she refused and terminated the lease.

In recent years, Austrian officials have repeatedly raised concerns that the house has become a gathering spot for neo-Nazis. In July 2016, then-Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said that the government "would like to prevent this house from becoming a 'cult site' for neo-Nazis in any way, which it has been repeatedly in the past, when people gathered there to shout slogans." That was when the government moved to seize the house. Ms Pommer insisted that the move violated the Austrian Constitution, but in 2017, the country's constitutional court backed the government decision, saying it was "carried out in the public interest".

There has been debate over what will happen to the house next. There has been talk of it being used as space for charities or for a Holocaust remembrance museum. But Mr Sobotka made his intentions clear in 2016, when he said that regardless of who occupies it next, "there shall be no connection with Adolf Hitler because otherwise this legacy around the house will persist". WP

Real Estate

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Manhattan housing market slows after years of record activity

Discount on HK land  points to worsening housing market

US pending home sales post surprise drop as market struggles

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Keppel bags site in Chengdu Tianfu New Area

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening