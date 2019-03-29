Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE latest state land tender closing has yielded a mixed bag of results for the two 99-year leasehold sites offered.
A land parcel along Middle Road in the buzzing Bugis locale, which is slated for residential with commercial at first storey use, drew 10 bids, with Wing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg