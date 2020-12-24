Digital lives drive brick-and-mortar boom in data centres

An Equinix data centre under construction in San Jose, California. Equinix is one of the largest global data centre companies.

New York

THE shift to digital work and play from home, hastened by the pandemic, has wreaked havoc on commercial real estate. But experts say it has also generated one surprising bright spot for the industry: data centres.

The growing reliance on cloud-based technology - and the big, blocky buildings that house its hardware - has created greater opportunities for developers and investors as businesses and consumers gobble up more data in a world that has become increasingly connected.

"Our houses are connected, our cars are connected, our streetlights and parking meters are connected, and every single one of those connections is passing data back and forth," said Sean O'Hara, president of the exchange-traded funds division at Pacer Financial, an investment advisory firm in Pennsylvania.

Companies that provide data storage are preparing for even greater demand as new technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) become more widely used.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our business has continued to grow through the pandemic," said Nelson Fonseca, chief executive of Cyxtera, a company that owns 62 data centres across the United States and in five markets in Europe and Asia. "It actually accelerated all the drivers that were growing the industry in the first place."

Mr Fonseca said Cyxtera, which typically leases space in its centres for three-year contracts, was on the hunt for new markets.

"We are seeing demand across the board," he noted. "Our pipeline going into 2021 is even larger."

The acceleration of existing consumer behaviours and workforce trends has driven companies to demand more space for their data, said Patrick Lynch, senior managing director of the data centre solutions group at the real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

"Things like working from home and online shopping and distributed workforces all just layered into the momentum the industry had," he said.

And investors have taken note.

"Over the past 90 days, we're seeing a massive shift in capital toward this industry by big investment funds," said Andy Cvengros, senior vice president and a member of the technology solutions practice at JLL, a real estate services and investing company.

Goldman Sachs announced in October an investment of up to US$500 million in data centre infrastructure, and the private equity firms Blackstone and KKR have recently announced data centre investments.

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) focused on data centres delivered returns of 19 per cent in the first half of 2020 - one of only two Reit sectors that showed growth, according to a recent report by JLL. (The other sector, industrials, yielded a modest 2 per cent return.)

By comparison, returns for hotel and resort Reits plunged 49 per cent, those for retail fell 37 per cent and office space dropped 25 per cent.

"It's an acknowledgment that this is not a niche real estate market anymore," Mr Lynch said.

Data centres have emerged as a critical part of the digital infrastructure that connects people and businesses to one another and the rest of the world, said Jon Lin, president for the Americas region at Equinix, one of the largest global data centre companies.

"We are the foundation, in a lot of ways, for that digital infrastructure," he added.

That infrastructure is no longer just the purview of technology companies. The Sept 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012 prompted many companies across a variety of sectors in New York, like finance and media, to rethink their information technology as a hedge against future disasters or damage.

Now, pandemic-induced office closures and remote work arrangements are spurring corporations to reevaluate where and how they house their central nervous systems.

"A lot of companies had been moving into cloud-based services before, but the lockdown forced them to move to cloud-based a lot faster," said Keith Snyder, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, an investment research firm.

Demand for space in data centres is also being fuelled by the growing number of businesses that use cloud services to manage their operations without having to buy, maintain and update hardware and software.

Many providers of these services want to have electronic outposts near their clients' servers.

In addition, corporate America's increasing adoption of sophisticated data analytics aided by AI and machine learning requires more computing power, which also takes up physical space.

"You think about data as an intangible asset, but data has to be stored somewhere," said Milena Petrova, an associate professor at Syracuse University who teaches real estate and corporate finance.

The more data a company is going to analyse, the more it is going to need to invest in servers and storage space, she added.

Larger companies might be able to afford to buy that kind of space, but for many others, it's cheaper to lease space in a data centre that houses multiple companies under one roof.

Storage providers are trying to make leasing as easy as possible by offering flexible size and payment options.

"You can go to the cloud and swipe your credit card and have data centre space on demand," said Mr Cvengros of JLL.

The coming rollout of 5G cellular networks is expected to stimulate the need for more computing and data storage on an enormous scale as well.

"We are going to create significantly more data because of 5G," Mr Lynch said. "A large percentage of that will need to be stored somewhere."

Silicon Valley might have the reputation as the shiny place where the future happens, but real estate professionals say data centres are being built all around the US. Most are on the outskirts of major metro areas including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York and Phoenix.

A key criterion in site selection is proximity to the clusters of undersea cables that send and receive data from all over the world. In the US, the cloud's Grand Central Terminal is Northern Virginia.

"The Ashburn area outside DC is the largest data centre market in the world," said Mr Lin of Equinix. "It's really the hub of the digital economy in a lot of ways."

Other considerations include the costs of land and local taxes. Building a facility can create as many as 1,000 temporary jobs.

Completed data centres do not require large labour forces, but the jobs are generally high paying, so cities and states compete fiercely for these developments by offering tax incentives.

Data centres typically are new construction, given the challenges with retrofitting a building to meet requirements, such as raising the floor above the foundation and running powerful cooling systems to keep the hardware from overheating.

The generators and cooling components are built to allow repairs while they continue to operate, and they consume a lot of energy. Because data centres work around the clock, they need ready access to cheap, reliable power.

"Data centres are hungry in terms of power consumption," Mr Snyder said. "Reliable power delivery is probably one of the most important factors in choosing a location."

All the complexities make choosing a site to build a data centre more complicated.

"It's not simple real estate," Mr O'Hara said. "It's not an apartment." NYTIMES