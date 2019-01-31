You are here

Home > Real Estate

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg

Singapore

DATA centre provider Digital Realty Trust on Wednesday announced it had acquired another site in Loyang on a long-term lease to develop its third facility in Singapore.

The new site spans 12,800 square metres (sq m) and is adjacent to its second Singapore facility,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

OUE C-Reit Q4 DPU down 34.2%

Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares

Ascendas Reit Q3 DPU up 0.7%

Bungalow in Jervois Hill sells for S$30.88m

NUS launches Singapore's first net-zero energy building to be built from scratch

Big US real estate moguls win as smaller investors denied tax break

Editor's Choice

Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

BT_20190131_JEBLURB31_3683445.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Weekend

Delicious Western spin on CNY staples

BT_20190131_NBBREXIT_3683530.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Will EU bend to May's mandate for changes to Brexit deal?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening