You are here

Home > Real Estate

Discount on HK land  points to worsening housing market

China Overseas Land pays HK$13,523 psf or HK$8b for Kai Tak site which can yield 590,000 sq ft of floor area
Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ONE of Hong Kong's biggest sales of residential land this year added to the picture of a worsening home market.

China Overseas Land & Investment won the site in Kai Tak on Thursday with a bid of HK$13,523 (S$2,360) per square foot of floor area. That's 13 per cent less than what Goldin Group paid last month for a nearby parcel.

"The number of bids drawn this time was small, and that has to do with the current market situation," said James Cheung, a senior associate director at Centaline Surveyors. Homes on the site will lack good views, another factor capping the price, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong's home prices are sliding and land sales have had a rough year after a record-breaking 2017. Goldman Sachs Group Inc forecasts a 15 to 20 per cent decline in property prices over two years as interest rates in the city rise in tandem with the US.

The Kai Tak site can yield 590,000 sq ft of floor area, making it the second-biggest residential land sale by area this year. China Overseas Land is paying HK$8 billion.

The value of land parcels sold by the government in 2018 stands at HK$80 billion, down by 37 per cent from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In October, the government failed to sell a residential site on the Peak. So far, home prices have dropped 7 per cent from an August high. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Manhattan housing market slows after years of record activity

Debate over value of Hitler's birth home

US pending home sales post surprise drop as market struggles

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Keppel bags site in Chengdu Tianfu New Area

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_P2019C6J3_3654859.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening