You are here

Home > Real Estate
OPINION

Does Victor Li have the same golden touch as his father?

Investors have been waiting for clues that Victor Li has inherited the investing savvy of his 90-year-old father.
Sat, May 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190518_CHINA18_3785678.jpg
Victor Li (left) with his father Li Ka-shing. The elder son of Hong Kong's richest man took over as chairman of CK Asset and group flagship CK Hutchison Holdings upon his father's retirement last year.
BLOOMBERG FILE PHOTO

HONG KONG billionaire Li Ka-shing built his fortune and legendary reputation by displaying an uncanny ability to time asset markets. Investors in Shanghai real estate need to ask whether his son has the same touch.

Victor Li's CK Asset Holdings is considering selling its 60 per cent stake in a commercial building that is valued at almost US$3 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 54-year-old elder son of Hong Kong's richest man took over as chairman of CK Asset and group flagship CK Hutchison Holdings upon his father's retirement last year.

The mixed-use development is CK's single-biggest Shanghai project, so a decision to sell could be seen as a significant call on the city's office market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It arrives as overseas investors such as Blackstone Group and Brookfield Asset Management have been piling into Shanghai.

Foreigners accounted for about half the 53 billion yuan (S$10.5 billion) in commercial property deals in the first quarter, a more than fourfold jump from what they spent a year earlier, according to figures from real estate broker CBRE Group.

To get an idea of the CK group's market-timing prowess, consider The Center. CK Asset sold the Hong Kong skyscraper for HK$40.2 billion (S$7 billion) in November 2017, when the elder Mr Li was still at the helm.

The price was a global record for an office building, according to a Dealogic analysis cited in The Financial Times.  A year and a half later, it looks like CK may have picked the top of the market.

Hong Kong's office capital values fell 0.3 per cent in the six months through March, according to Denis Ma, head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle.

He estimates they could drop between 5 per cent and 10 per cent this year as Hong Kong borrowing costs rise and economic headwinds build. Grade A rental yields are 2.7 per cent, versus around 4 per cent back in 2010, according to JLL.

Shanghai office values have a similarly toppy look, having plateaued since the first quarter of 2017.

China's economic growth has slowed and a trade war with the US is picking up steam, both factors that are likely to damp demand from companies to lease space in the city's office buildings. 

Added to this, domestic real estate investors have been struggling to get access to funding while there's already evidence of serious oversupply in the commercial market.

Shanghai's office vacancy rate will climb to a record 17.2 per cent this year, from 15.2 per cent in 2018, CBRE forecasts.

Granted, CK's development may not be a bellwether for Shanghai in the same way that The Center was for Hong Kong. The project, Upper West Shanghai, is outside the city's downtown area in the northwestern district of Putuo.

 Moreover, a sale - should one happen - may not signify any view on the market. The Li family has been reducing its exposure to China for years.

At the same time, it would be rash to dismiss the signal that such an exit would send. Investors have been waiting for clues that Mr Victor Li has inherited the investing savvy of his 90-year-old father, whose well-timed bets and  US$30 billion fortune have earned him the nickname "Superman" among the local media.

A near-term dip in Shanghai property prices might suggest some of the master's flair has already rubbed off on his scion. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million

Singapore residential market resilient due to strong foundations

Trump took out 30-year loan on US$18.5m home in 2018

Amazon plans two eco-friendly towers with parks, day care and bike path in Virginia

Qatari banks face growing risks from real estate downturn: Fitch

Reits

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening