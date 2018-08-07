You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai builder sees property slump lasting for years

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 9:23 PM

doc71cn1pj1dl5m6gd5flk_doc70phkjlgar41k5w34fx1.jpg
A United Arab Emirates developer who says he's waiting for a market rebound before starting a US$4 billion project expects the country's property slump to run for another three years, despite the government's moves to bolster the economy.
Bloomberg

[DUBAI] A United Arab Emirates developer who says he's waiting for a market rebound before starting a US$4 billion project expects the country's property slump to run for another three years, despite the government's moves to bolster the economy.

While a raft of state measures is taking the economy in the right direction, they're not going to produce a turnaround in the short term, Waleed Zaabi, chairman of closely-held Tiger Group, said in an interview.

"The government is aware of the challenges and the rulers are prioritizing economic development," said Mr Zaabi, whose company owns thousands of apartments in the country. "This is positive. But rents are down 30 per cent since 2016 and it will take two or three years before prices start increasing."

Tiger has a few high-rise buildings under construction in Dubai, but a project to develop a complex of residential and commercial buildings about a half-hour drive into the desert from the airport won't break ground until property prices start rising, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The UAE's federal and regional governments have reduced fees on businesses, loosened visa rules and proposed incentives to jolt an economy that has cooled after years of rapid growth. That's boosting confidence - but not prices - in the real estate and construction industries, which contributed around 13 per cent of Dubai's US$112 billion economic output last year.

Lower oil revenue and weaker economies in the surrounding Gulf countries have hurt growth in the UAE, while rising costs have reduced the appeal of its biggest city, Dubai. Property sales are on pace for the worst year since 2012, down more than a third in the first half of 2018 to US$10.8 billion, according to the Dubai Land Department.

A global real estate slowdown is also having a ripple effect in Dubai, hindering local efforts to reverse the slide, Mr Zaabi said. Still, the city enjoys rental yields of at least 6 percent, he said. Kuwait's Kamco Investment estimates even higher returns - as much as 9 per cent for mid-range apartments in Dubai. That income is helping Tiger ride the downturn and even expand, albeit cautiously, Mr Zaabi said.

Mr Zaabi, a civil engineer by training, built his fortune in Sharjah, the conservative emirate north of Dubai that's popular with commuters because of its lower rents. He later balanced his holdings by expanding to Dubai. Mr Zaabi's assets were valued at more than US$750 million by the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index in 2016. He said his net worth currently exceeds US$1 billion.

One way to spur the market is to give permanent residency to Arab property buyers from vulnerable countries such as Iraq, Syria and Egypt, Mr Zaabi said. Dozens of employees, with their families, have left Tiger in recent years and emigrated to Germany or Canada, he said, despite taking a significant hit to their take-home pay. The government in May said it will extend visas to 10 years for some professionals.

"It would benefit the UAE to examine these immigration laws," Mr Zaabi said. "Some middle-class Arab professionals are moving to countries that extract almost half their salaries in taxes in return for education, health care and a path to citizenship. Many would prefer to stay here."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

NY mayor signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

The Regalia in District 9 up for en bloc sale at S$403m

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

New York mayor Bill de Blasio signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening