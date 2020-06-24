You are here

Dubai property developer bets on quick rebound

CEO Farhad Azizi is hiring almost 100 employees to cater to tentative resurgence of property inquiries and sales
Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Much of the demand is coming from Dubai residents who no longer want to rent, says CEO Azizi. Inquiries are also trickling in from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, he adds.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Dubai

ONE of Dubai's smaller developers is making a big bet that the city's battered property market will soon be back to business after the shock of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

About a month after the lockdown eased, the chief executive officer of privately-owned Azizi...

