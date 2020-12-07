You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai's biggest developer Emaar halts new construction work

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 7:59 PM

[DUBAI] Dubai largest listed developer Emaar Properties has halted new building work after a construction boom in recent years led to oversupply in the Gulf city, its chairman said on Monday.

Dubai's real estate market, where supply has outstripped demand for much of the past decade, has come under additional pressure this year from the coronavirus crisis.

"We as a group have stopped supply," chairman Mohamed Alabbar told a United Arab Emirates-Israel conference in Dubai, adding that demand was improving but the market remained oversupplied.

It was not immediately clear when Emaar, which counts Dubai's state fund as a major shareholder, had ceased new building work, although sources had told Reuters in April that Emaar had suspended work on major new projects.

Alabbar did not say when the firm would resume construction projects.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Emaar developed some of Dubai's most popular and expensive neighbourhoods and major projects such as the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Airbnb streamlines fees as it tilts toward biggest hosts

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

Ying Li group CEO detained in China in bribery probe

CapitaLand forms US$300m JV to grow multifamily asset portfolio in US

Ki Residences sells 22% of units in virtual launch

Three generations, one roof: pandemic amplifies trend in US

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 07:56 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$21.38m

BUILDING maintenance firm ISOTeam has won contracts totalling S$21.38 million, which takes the total amount of...

Dec 7, 2020 07:45 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS's Weber sees no deal with Credit Suisse in the near term

[ZURICH] UBS Group Chairman Axel Weber said that the bank doesn't expect to combine any time soon with Credit Suisse...

Dec 7, 2020 07:41 PM
Transport

Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

[PARIS] Next year's Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus...

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Government & Economy

China suspends beef imports from sixth Australian beef supplier

[BEIJING] China said on Monday it had suspended imports of beef from Australia's Meramist, the sixth supplier to...

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ezion unit wins US$83.4m contract to transport and install wind turbines

A WHOLLY-owned subsidiary of Ezion Holdings, Teras Offshore, has landed a contract for US$83.4 million from Foxwell...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for