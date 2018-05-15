You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai's retail space to surge by 50 per cent in three years, CBRE says

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 4:08 PM

file6u3g7l31xig1j0j6w18i.jpg
Dubai is set to see retail space surge by 50 per cent over the next three years, even as consumer spending slows in the Persian Gulf city, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.

 

[DUBAI] Dubai is set to see retail space surge by 50 per cent over the next three years, even as consumer spending slows in the Persian Gulf city, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.

More than 1.5 million square meters (16 million square feet) of space will be added at the city of 3 million people, CBRE estimates. That’s more than four times the gross leasable area of the Dubai Mall, the world’s largest by total space.

“Vacancy is coming,” said Nick Maclean, CBRE Group Inc.’s managing director for the Middle East. “We are going to see gradual growth in the total retail footprint and quality is going to be important. It’s inevitable that failing malls and retail locations will have to be put to other uses.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dubai’s developers are pushing on with construction of developments including retail amid a decrease in spending. Other real estate markets such as offices and homes are already experiencing a glut as building outpaced demand.

The city’s retail market is fragmented, with large regional centers such as Dubai Mall, enjoying occupancy of as much as 98 per cent. But the picture is starkly different for the majority of smaller malls and retail centers that often struggle to attract shoppers, fueling competition among retail landlords.

Still, the United Arab Emirates city state has managed to attract 59 new retail brands in 2017, coming second to Hong Kong, CBRE estimates. About half of those brands were in the coffee and restaurant category.

BLOOMBERG

 

Real Estate

CDL's New Futura sells 70% of Phase 2 units released since Friday at average of S$3,500 psf

CDL's New Futura sells 70% of Phase 2 units released since Friday at average of S$3,500 psf

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale

Banyan Tree Q1 profit up by almost 17 times to S$20.2m on higher other income

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening