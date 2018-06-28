You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eight new members join Singapore Business Federation Council

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 7:55 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

EIGHT fresh faces have joined the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Council at its annual general meeting on June 28.

Among them are three new elected members: Chong Ee Rong, the group managing director of Ogilvy & Mather (Singapore) Pte Ltd; Andrew Kwan, managing director of Swiss-Bake Pte Ltd and Ron Sim, chief executive officer of OSIM International Pte Ltd.

Roland Ng, president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jonathan Asherson, chairman, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Ramasamy Dhinakaran, president of the Singapore Retailers Association and Takuhiko Tochiori, the immediate past president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singapore have joined as new members representing trade associations and chambers. 

Also new to the SBF Council as a co-opted member is Foo Mee Har, chief executive of the Wealth Management Institute at Nanyang Technological University.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I look forward to working closely with the newly appointed SBF Council to effect change through the newly formed SBF Committees and the TAC Alliance”, SBF chairman SS Teo said. He was re-elected for his third consecutive two-year term in a Council meeting following the AGM.

He also thanked outgoing Council members, who are: Gautam Banerjee, chairman of Blackstone Singapore Pte Ltd; Thomas Chua, immediate past president, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Shabbir H Hassanbhai, director, Indo Straits Trading Co (Pte) Ltd; Lawrence Leow, executive chairman, Crescendas Pte Ltd; Olivia Lum, executive chairman and group CEO, Hyflux; Rolf Gerber, immediate past chairman, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Takuya Okada, past president, Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Singapore; and Andrew Tjioe, president adviser, Restaurant Association of Singapore.

Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry, said: “I would like to congratulate SBF on the appointment of its new Council for 2018-2020. SBF plays a critical role as Singapore’s apex business chamber, not only in advancing the interests of the business community, but also in supporting our companies and trade associations and chambers (TACs) in their growth and transformation, through tangible and concrete projects. The government looks forward to working closely with the new SBF Council in further uplifting the business community as we prepare for the future economy.”

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_GST_280618_51.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

gst.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Draft GST bill to give taxman powers to force entry, make arrests without warrant for serious tax crimes

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening