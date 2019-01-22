Elizabeth Towers up for en bloc sale again at reserve price of S$610m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ELIZABETH Towers, a freehold high-rise residential redevelopment site off Orchard Road, has been relaunched for sale by tender by marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore.
The owners have set a reserve price of S$610 million, unchanged from their asking price in the earlier
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg