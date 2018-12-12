You are here

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

Among them are Park View Mansions, Gilstead Mansion, La Ville and Windy Heights
Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Park View Mansions relaunched its tender on Wednesday at a reserve price of S$250 million, or 22 per cent lower than when it first launched earlier this year.
AMID a decidedly quieter collective sale market, some homeowners have become more measured in their expectations as seen by the downward price adjustments at some en bloc potentials.

The latest of these is Park View Mansions, which relaunched its tender on Wednesday at a

