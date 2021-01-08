You are here

Home > Real Estate

Environmental groups petition FEMA to update flood maps, building rules as climate risks rise

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210108_FLOOD8_4398249.jpg
The number of people living in flood-prone areas is growing faster than overall population growth, as developers look for available land.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

AS flood risks rise in the United States, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should update flood maps, set tougher standards for floodplain construction and prepare for climate change, environmental and planning groups urged in a petition.

Existing FEMA rules on floodplain use have not been comprehensively revised since the 1970s, meaning homes are still being built in areas likely to flood as global warming brings higher seas and more extreme rainfall and storms, they said.

"FEMA has the power to spare millions of people the misery of living with rising waters," said Joel Scata, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the groups petitioning FEMA on Wednesday to update its maps and rules.

Flooding is the most common weather-related disaster threat in the United States.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The National Flood Insurance Program, managed by FEMA, has paid out more than US$69 billion in flood insurance claims since 1973 - half of that in the last 12 years.

Soaring claims are part of the reason the insurance programme is more than US$20 billion in debt, the petition noted.

Costs are surging as development continues on floodplains and as areas at risk of inundation expand due to sea level rise, particularly in states such as Louisiana, Texas and along the US north-east coast, it said.

It asks FEMA to amend regulations to ensure its flood maps reflect projected climate impacts, particularly from sea level rise, and to require more flood-resilient development standards in areas eligible for federal flood insurance.

It also urges more help for homeowners seeking to cut flood risks, and asks FEMA to mandate that all new or substantially improved buildings in floodplains are raised above the level expected for the worst flood in 100 years.

Mr Scata said current FEMA flood-risk maps, based mainly on historical data, do not accurately reflect the growing threat from climate change.

"It's like driving down the road looking only in the rear-view mirror to guide you," he said.

Studies by the World Resources Institute and other research bodies suggest about 15 million Americans, or 5 per cent of people, live in areas designated as likely to flood once in 100 years.

But the number of people living in flood-prone areas is growing faster than overall population growth, as developers look for available land, the petition noted.

Homebuilders' associations in many regions have pushed back against stronger flood-protection rules, arguing they will raise the cost of homes and make it harder for families to find affordable housing.

But Mr Scata said siting new homes in flood-prone zones simply pushes costs for homeowners and taxpayers down the road, as flood damage and rebuilding costs take a toll, together with higher insurance premiums.

"Affordable housing shouldn't mean a cheap house in the wrong place," he said. Because private flood insurance can be costly and difficult to secure, most flood-prone areas adhere to FEMA flood maps and building standards to get federal flood coverage, which means changes to FEMA rules can have a significant impact, he added.

A growing number of communities and states already have adopted building standards more stringent than FEMA's in the face of increasingly clear flood risks related to climate change, he added.

Both New York and Wisconsin, for instance, have strong state-wide standards, and the city of Nashville now requires new structures to be built four feet (1.2 metres) above the expected 100-year flood mark, Mr Scata said.

Those changes have not produced any substantial negative impact on housing markets, he noted.

Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers, another body behind the FEMA petition, said the federal agency now needed to "catch up" and ensure many more at-risk communities are better protected.

"Updating national standards will . . . save lives, protect property from the impacts of climate change, and reduce disaster costs," he said in a statement.

FEMA is expected to review the petition and decide based on its rules whether to grant or deny it, Mr Scata said.

The timing of the filing, he added, was unrelated to the election of Democrat Joe Biden, who as US president-elect has promised stronger action on climate threats.

Mr Scata warned that if FEMA failed to update its rules and maps, "millions of people and their properties in coming decades are going to be at risk because of climate change". REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

C&W's Christine Li to join Knight Frank; Colliers hires JLL's Joseph Yee

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong private equity firm

82 HDB resale flats sold for at least S$1m in 2020: SRX

LafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in US$3.4b deal

Mumbai home market to get boost from lower development levies

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for