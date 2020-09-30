ERA bags exclusive listing rights for Singapore properties on Fang.com

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ERA Singapore has inked an exclusive deal to list Singapore properties on Fang.com, upping the ante on capturing a bigger share of the lucrative China market as Chinese clients are the second-largest buyers of homes here.
On Tuesday ERA said it is acquiring exclusive...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes