ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE ERA group is betting on the luxury segment and a new headquarters to cushion the challenges facing the Singapore housing market, particularly that arising from the July cooling measures.
APAC Realty, which operates the ERA brokerage brand here and in the Asia-Pacific
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg