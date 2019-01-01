You are here

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

Mr Chua says the company will pay more focus to recruitment in the year ahead and has been refreshing its digs in a bid to boost its image and attract more agents. It just completed renovations at its current Mountbatten Square office to accommodate more flexible space usage.
THE ERA group is betting on the luxury segment and a new headquarters to cushion the challenges facing the Singapore housing market, particularly that arising from the July cooling measures.

APAC Realty, which operates the ERA brokerage brand here and in the Asia-Pacific

