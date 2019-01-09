ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC logistics real estate platform ESR, AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets (AXA IM), and a major sovereign wealth fund have entered into a logistics joint venture, and have acquired for US$1 billion six logistics properties in Japan completed by ESR.
