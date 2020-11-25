You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eurozone house prices set for reality check as pandemic bites: ECB

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 6:27 PM

file7betmrgg65sqay2c4fv.jpg
House prices in the eurozone are in for a reality check as a pandemic-induced recession pushes more people out of work and hits household confidence, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[FRANKFURT] House prices in the eurozone are in for a reality check as a pandemic-induced recession pushes more people out of work and hits household confidence, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Residential property prices were remarkably resilient during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, rising by 5 per cent in the first half of 2020, thanks to loan repayment moratoria and job-protection schemes put in place by governments.

But, with some of these measures expiring and economic indicators pointing downwards, the ECB said the outlook is now less rosy.

"Residential real estate price growth might face headwinds going forward as a result of a marked decline in GDP, consumer confidence and employment expectations," the ECB said in its Financial Stability Report.

At a country level, valuations appeared most stretched in Luxembourg. The most indebted households were to be found in the Netherlands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Banks have already been tightening access to credit while demand has also been easing, the ECB's latest survey showed last month.

Other areas of concern for the ECB included the prospect of ballooning government debt if governments, particularly in southern Europe, are called upon to make good on their guarantees on corporate loans.

That could add up to 8 per cent to Spain's government debt, 5 per cent to France's and 3 per cent to Italy's.

"As governments are backstopping the economy, sovereign vulnerabilities in the medium term have increased, but remain contained in the short run," the ECB said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 25, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall despite Wall Street advance; STI down 0.8%

LOCAL shares ended Wednesday in the red, having given up their gains from earlier on in the trading day as investor...

Nov 25, 2020 05:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's coal gasification programme needs subsidy: industry experts

[JAKARTA] Indonesia would need to subsidise the coal-derived substitute that it has hung its hopes on to reduce its...

Nov 25, 2020 05:50 PM
Transport

Emirates sees 2022 return of jumbo A380s as travel recovers

[DUBAI] Emirates sees a sharp recovery in demand for air travel next year as coronavirus vaccines are distributed...

Nov 25, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 19.19...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

For vaccine maker shares, smaller is proving to be better

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for