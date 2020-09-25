You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evergrande gets Hong Kong exchange nod to spin off management unit

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 10:19 PM

[HONG KONG] China Evergrande Group won approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to spin off its property management unit, it said in an exchange filing on Friday, paving the way for the company to raise much needed capital.

Evergrande could seek to raise US$1 billion to US$2 billion from the offering, depending on market conditions, people familiar with the matter said, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The developer said it will shortly submit a formal application for listing the property management unit.

The unit, recently valued at US$11 billion in a stake sale to strategic investors, could help replenish the indebted developer's finances. This comes at a time strategic investors have the right to demand the company pay them US$19 billion in January if it can't complete a targeted listing in China. The stock plunged for a second-day Friday after Bloomberg News yesterday reported the developer had sought government help to avoid a cash crunch.

Chinese property developers have been seizing on a market rally to list their service arms and raise money to pare debt. Hong Kong-listed Evergrande needs the exchange's approval for the restructuring.

Unlike real estate assets that face government curbs and cyclical downturns, the property management units offer a stable business model with recurring fee revenue and low leverage. Investor demand has also prompted some of these companies to demand valuations loftier than Kweichow Moutai Co, the spirits maker that's one of China's most loved stocks.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Evergrande raised HK$23.5 billion (S$4.17 billion) by selling a 28.1 per cent stake in its property management arm to investors including Tencent Holdings in August. Companies linked to Citic Capital Holdings, the wife of billionaire mogul Joseph Lau and the family investment arm of New World Development billionaire Henry Cheng were among the cornerstone investors.

Other investors include Yunfeng Capital, the fund backed by Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, and Sequoia Capital, people familiar said.

The proceeds from the pre-IPO fundraising may allow Evergrande to reduce its net debt to equity, a key measure of leverage, to 153 per cent from 159 per cent at the end of last year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 10:06 PM
Transport

Harley close to deal with India's Hero after stopping local manufacturing: sources

[NEW DELHI] Harley-Davidson is in advanced talks with India's Hero MotoCorp for a distribution deal which will allow...

Sep 25, 2020 09:52 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders beat expectations; business investment rebounding

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and demand for the...

Sep 25, 2020 09:36 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

[BENGALURU] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as...

Sep 25, 2020 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

MNACT expands investment mandate, acquires 50% stake in Seoul office building

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) is acquiring a 50 per cent stake in Pinnacle Gangnam, a 20-storey...

Sep 25, 2020 09:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street prepares systems for election night trading surge

[NEW YORK] On Wall Street, it's considered a rite of passage to spend election night at your desk, teeing up orders...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.