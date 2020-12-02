You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evergrande Property shares edge higher in Hong Kong debut

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 10:20 AM

nz_Evergrande_021250.jpg
Shares of Evergrande Property Services have opened at HK$8.84 as the stock makes it debut on Wednesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up 0.45 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) price.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares of Evergrande Property Services have opened at HK$8.84 as the stock makes it debut on Wednesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up 0.45 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The company, a unit of China's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group, last week raised US$1.8 billion, the third-largest IPO in the city this year, after pricing its shares at HK$8.8 each.

The rise in Evergrande Property's shares compares with a 0.3 per cent rise in the broader Hong Kong market on Wednesday. Shares of parent company China Evergrande edged down 0.6 per cent.

Response to Evergrande Property Services' IPO last week was lukewarm with the stock priced towards the lower end of the price range of HK$8.5 to $9.75 each, undermined by concerns about the financial health of its debt-laden parent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

[SYDNEY] Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures released on Wednesday...

Dec 2, 2020 10:09 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics keeps chairmanship vacant in modest reshuffle

[SEOUL] Electronics giant Samsung Electronics announced a small reshuffle of senior executives on Wednesday without...

Dec 2, 2020 09:59 AM
Garage

Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has given US startup Eat Just the greenlight to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the...

Dec 2, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains on Wednesday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street...

Dec 2, 2020 09:46 AM
Technology

Salesforce to buy Slack in US$27.7b software megadeal

[SAN FRANCISCO] Salesforce on Tuesday announced a US$27.7 billion deal to buy online collaboration firm Slack,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Oct visitor arrivals up, but still at a minuscule 13,400

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon turns into a big run for charity

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for