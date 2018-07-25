You are here

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

It pays S$124.1m or S$2,574 psf on strata area for them
Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Far East will own all but one unit in the 14-storey building. In 2013, it bought the first six storeys from AAS for S$61.8m.

FAR East Organization, which acquired the first six levels of the former AA Centre in River Valley Road in 2013, is buying 27 of the 28 residential units on the upper floors of the 14-storey, freehold building.

The property group is paying

