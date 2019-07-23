You are here

Home > Real Estate

FCT Q3 DPU slips to 3 S cents on lower net property income, higher costs

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 9:15 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CONTRIBUTIONS from Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT)'s holdings in associates PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund (PGIM ARF) helped third-quarter results for the retail landlord, even as it faced lower net property income, higher borrowing costs and an expanded unit base.

Distribution per unit (DPU) edged down to three Singapore cents from 3.053 Singapore cents in the preceding year, on an enlarged unit base from FCT's completion of a private placement in May and preferential offering in June.

Meanwhile, Q3 distribution for unitholders expanded 5.8 per cent to S$29.9 million from the previous year, with FCT's investments in PGIM ARF and Hektar Reit (H-Reit) in 3Q19 contributing about S$5 million (comprising largely of one-off divestment proceeds from Liang Court) and S$0.8 million respectively to distributions.

Including what was retained, income available for distribution for the quarter ended June 30 rose 12.4 per cent to S$31.8 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The distribution comprises an advanced DPU of 1.909 Singapore cents for the period from Apr 1 to May 27, and DPU of 1.091 Singapore cents for the period from May 28 to June 30. The advanced component is payable July 25 while the rest is payable Aug 29.

Gross revenue crept up 1.6 per cent to S$49.1 million from the year-ago period, thanks to improvement in revenue from Northpoint City North Wing and Changi City Point. However, net property income dipped 1.1 per cent to S$34.6 million from the previous year as an absence of property tax refunds contributed to property expenses rising 8.9 per cent to S$14.4 million. 

Non-property expenses of S$11.9 million was S$2.2 million higher than the same period last year, largely from higher borrowing costs from additional borrowings and higher interest rates on loans.

Year-to-date, DPU was at 9.157 Singapore cents, up from 9.153 cents in the year-ago period, while distribution to unitholders rose to S$87.1 million from S$84.8 million.

FCT assets include suburban retail properties Causeway Point, Northpoint City North Wing and Yishun 10 Retail Podium, Anchorpoint, YewTee Point, Bedok Point and Changi City Point. A new addition is Punggol's Waterway Point, with the acquisition completed in July.

Portfolio occupancy rate as at June 30 was 96.8 per cent, which was higher than 94 per cent as at a year ago.

The quarter's portfolio shopper traffic was 6.1 per cent higher year-on-year, attributed mainly to increases at Northpoint City North Wing and YewTee Point. Portfolio average rental reversion was at 3.1 per cent, compared to the second quarter's 2 per cent. Gearing level as at June 30 was 23.5 per cent. 

The Reit manager said: "The focus on necessity shopping, healthy mall occupancy and steady shopper traffic helps to underpin the stable performance and resilience of the portfolio."

Future pipeline assets include Northpoint City South Wing.

FCT has approximately 67 per cent of its borrowings on fixed or hedged-to-fixed interest rates.

FCT units closed up S$0.02 or 0.8 per cent at S$2.65 on Tuesday.

Real Estate

4 burnt shophouses in Geylang for sale with S$14m guide price

Fragrance Group to launch Jervois Treasures in Tanglin at prices starting from S$1.37m

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

Dubai's property slump catches up with the city's finance hub

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly