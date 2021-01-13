You are here

Home > Real Estate

Former Trump property aims to be Palm Beach's most expensive ever

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

PALM Beach real estate is on a hot streak attributed variously to Covid-19, the state and local tax, and Florida's own zero per cent income tax rate.

Now, the thin barrier island's boom market will face its greatest test yet: on Monday, the Palm Beach Post reported, a fully furnished spec home at 535 North County Road hit the market for US$140 million.

If it sells at ask, it would be the most expensive real estate transaction in Palm Beach history.

To date, the record is held by a 70,000-square-foot home on 2.42ha, which sold in 2019 for US$111 million. This new listing, represented by broker Lawrence Moens, sits on 0.81ha and has about 21,000 square feet of interior space.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The premium, Corcoran broker Paulette Koch says, comes from the home's newness. "This is a property where you can move into it tomorrow. There's a value to that. Buyers in that price category like ease."

The property has set records before. US President Donald Trump bought a 2.42ha lot at a bankruptcy auction in 2004 for around US$41 million, and then in 2008 flipped it to the Russian fertiliser billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who purchased the land for an unprecedented US$95 million.

After holding onto the property for nine years, Mr Rybolovlev subdivided it and sold the 0.81ha lot in question for what the Palm Beach Daily News reported as US$37 million to Mark Pulte, a real estate developer in Boca Raton.

After multiple setbacks from Palm Beach's notoriously strict architectural board, Mr Pulte was given the green light for construction of a home designed by architect Bill Boyle.

The completed house has nine bedrooms, 12 baths, and seven half-baths. The house sits on the ocean, with 45.7m of shoreline. It has a large pool, manicured hedges, and a trim green lawn that leads to the beach.

The house is not just furnished - it is stocked, similar to mega-mansions that recently flooded the Los Angeles market, for a ready-made lifestyle. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore resale condo market robust despite pandemic, with prices up 1.4% in 2020

Blackstone to buy Sandcrawler building in Singapore for S$176m

Investors have a new default worry in China's debt market

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Australia blocks Chinese buyout of builder over security concerns

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

Jan 13, 2021 12:03 AM
Transport

GM to sell electric delivery vans to FedEx, other fleet buyers

[DETRIOT] General Motors is making a push into electric commercial-delivery vehicles starting this year with a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for