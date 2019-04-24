Frasers JV puts last retail assets of Sydney project on sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FRASERS Property's Australia arm and Japanese developer Sekisui House have placed the final three retail assets of their A$2 billion (S$1.93 billion) Central Park development in Sydney on the market, in the hopes of securing more than A$170 million.
The joint venture (JV
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg