Freehold property off Serangoon Road up for sale at S$8.5m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A NEW freehold, five-storey mixed development off Serangoon Road is up for sale at a guide price of S$8.5 million.
The property, which comprises residential and commercial space, sits on a site area of about 1,791 square feet. The total gross floor area is 6,068 sq ft,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg