Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 3:46 PM
REAL estate developer SL Capital's freehold condo Sky Everton, the former Asia Gardens, will be open for booking on Saturday with prices starting from S$1.14 million for a one-bedroom unit.
REAL estate developer SL Capital's freehold condo Sky Everton, the former Asia Gardens, will be open for booking on Saturday with prices starting from S$1.14 million for a one-bedroom unit.

SL Capital is a joint venture between Sustained Land Pte Ltd, Ho Lee Group, Kwong Lee Land and Penjuru Capital Pte Ltd.

The District 2, 36-storey single tower condo with 262 units is located at the fringe of Singapore’s central business district and the future Greater Southern Waterfront district. 

Unit sizes range from 463 square feet for a one bedroom apartment to 2,228 sq ft for the largest penthouse, which has six bedrooms plus a private lift. The condo will have four levels of facilities including a garden on the ground level, a piazza on the fifth floor with an infinity pool, workout facilities on the 14th floor, and dining venues and relaxation areas on the 24th storey. 

Sky Everton is expected to be completed in 2023. 

The SL Capital consortium previously paid S$343 million for the former Asia Gardens site, a 23-storey freehold development with a land area of about 72,059 square feet.

The development is a two-minute walk from the upcoming Cantonment MRT station, and is also close to Outram MRT station. Malls and schools in the condo's vicinity include Tanjong Pagar Centre, 100 AM Mall, Icon Village, and Cantonment Primary School.

It is also a short walk from the medical hub around Singapore General Hospital that is slated for a major revamp, said real estate developer SL Capital (6) Pte Ltd.

