You are here

Home > Real Estate

German builders can't meet demand despite more homes completed

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190530_GERMANY30_3795572.jpg
A residential building under construction in Laatzen near Hanover, northern Germany. Demand for property is soaring in Europe's biggest economy due to a growing population, increased job security and record-low borrowing costs.
PHOTO: AFP

Berlin

GERMAN builders completed nearly 285,900 new dwellings last year, the highest number since 2002, data showed on Wednesday, but construction still fell short of expectations and may not ease a drastic shortage of affordable housing.

Demand for property is soaring in Europe's biggest economy due to a growing population, increased job security and record-low borrowing costs.

With demand outstripping supply in many urban areas, property prices and rents have soared in cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Frankfurt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Federal Statistics Office said that builders last year completed the construction of 250,100 new residential units, finished the renovation of 31,300 existing dwellings and built 4,500 units for non-residential purposes.

The total of 285,900 units was a rise of 0.4 per cent on the year and was the highest figure since 2002. Construction was one of the drivers of a rebound in economic growth in the first quarter.

Property experts say Germany needs to build at least 350,000 new homes every year to ease the shortage of affordable housing.

"The latest figures on completed dwellings show there is no end in sight for the housing shortage," said Andreas Ibel, president of the BFW construction and property association.

To reach the government's target of 375,000 new dwellings a year, an annual increase of 33 per cent is needed, Mr Ibel said.

He called on the government to cut red tape for builders and on local authorities to provide more land for construction.

The housing shortage has become a hot political topic in Germany, with some left-leaning politicians calling for private landlords to be expropriated.

In Berlin, activists have started collecting signatures to force a local vote on a motion that would require the city to take back properties from any landlord that owns more than 3,000 apartments.

Polls suggest such a measure could pass, forcing the city to consider spending billions of euros buying back privatised housing instead of funding the construction of new social housing units. REUTERS

Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

Working together to help build Asean's future liveable cities

Freehold site along Upper Changi Road up for sale at S$16m guide price

Hungary to build green-powered town from scratch

Court freezes 3 UK homes worth £80m to probe ownership

Braddell View's en bloc tender closes without a bid

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening