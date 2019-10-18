GIC acquires Grade A Paris office tower for undisclosed amount

GIC has acquired a Grade A office tower, PB6, in Paris, France for an undisclosed amount.

Located in the La Défense business district, PB6 is a 40-storey asset with 60,000 square metres of prime office space, and is fully leased to EDF.

GIC said: "The asset presents attractive value-creation opportunities, which GIC expects to capture by investing to enhance the asset and service offering. This is in line with GIC's strategy, as a long-term investor, to acquire and add value to quality assets in gateway cities."

The asset will be managed by BauMont Real Estate Capital.