GIC buys 50% stake in grade A Beijing office building

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 11:36 AM
GIC acquires landmark office building in Beijing LFBD_2.jpg
The office building, located at the centre of the Lize Financial Business District, is directly connected to an interchange station for key public transport lines, and will have its accessibility enhanced by upcoming infrastructure development in the business district.
PHOTO: GIC

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 50 per cent stake in a Beijing office building for an undisclosed sum, making it the sole owner post-acquisition.

The grade A 42-storey building is located in the centre of the Lize Financial Business District, and is the district's tallest building.

It stands along Lize Road, a major road within the emerging central business district, said GIC.

The office building is directly connected to an interchange station for key public transport lines, and upcoming infrastructure development in the business district will enhance its accessibility.

"This investment reflects GIC’s continued confidence in China, and commitment to acquiring quality assets with good long-term earning potential in this market," said GIC.

GIC, Charter Hall JV acquires A-grade office building in Sydney

The Chinese building acquisition comes after GIC on Tuesday said it had entered into a joint venture with Australia-listed property group Charter Hall to acquire an A-grade office building in Sydney for an undisclosed sum.

GIC currently has "well over" US$100 billion in assets under management.

