You are here

Home > Real Estate

GIC in venture to acquire and develop office portfolio in California's 'Silicon Beach'

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 10:51 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

160622-we3-exterior2.jpg
GIC and a group of investors have formed a joint venture led by Rockwood Capital to acquire a portfolio of Class A office assets in Playa Vista, California.
PHOTO: GIC

GIC and a group of investors have formed a joint venture led by Rockwood Capital to acquire a portfolio of Class A office assets in Playa Vista, California, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund announced on Tuesday.

The portfolio assets are Water’s Edge, a 259,000 square foot, two-building creative office campus and Playa Jefferson, a 251,000 sq ft, five-building multi-tenant complex.

The venture has also commenced construction on the second phase of Water’s Edge – a 160,000 sq ft office building which will be known as WE3. Construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Thereafter, Water’s Edge will feature approximately 450,000 sq ft of Class A office space "in a supply-constrained market", said GIC.

The fund noted that Los Angeles is the second-largest metropolitan economy in the US and a key centre for media and entertainment content creation. The Playa Vista area, which is part of the Southern California technology hub dubbed ‘Silicon Beach’, continues to attract many growing technology and creative tenants, said GIC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lee Kok Sun, GIC Real Estate's chief investment officer, said, “This investment reflects GIC’s long-term confidence in the West Los Angeles office market. We expect continued growth of the technology and creative media industries to benefit this dynamic national and international gateway.

"We also look forward to expanding our partnership with Rockwood Capital, given its strong track record in this sector across the US

Rockwood Capital is a San Francisco investor which bought Water's Edge for US$190 million in January from a partnership that included Los Angeles developer Robert Maguire, who built the first two buildings there in 2002 when Playa Vista was a new, unproven office market, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening