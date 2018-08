Singapore's sovereign fund GIC said on Thursday it had sold its 100 per cent interest in a London property called Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre for US$944.5 million to Norway's sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management - PHOTO: GIC REAL ESTATE PTE LTD

Singapore's sovereign fund GIC said on Thursday it had sold its 100 per cent interest in a London property called Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre for US$944.5 million to Norway's sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management.

GIC acquired the asset from Merrill Lynch in 2007.

The property is a 585,000-square foot office complex located at 2, King Edward Street in London.

-REUTERS