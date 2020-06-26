Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's toll on jobs: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bengaluru
THE outlook for major global housing markets is subdued, with high unemployment from the novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns and low immigration posing the biggest hurdles over the coming year, said a majority of analysts polled by Reuters.
The coronavirus has killed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes