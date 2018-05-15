You are here
Goldhill Shopping Centre in Novena up for en bloc sale
At S$425m, it presents an opportunity for developers to create a "landmark" commercial development
Singapore
NOVENA's Goldhill Shopping Centre has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$425 million, announced property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, the agent handling the tender exercise.
With a development charge of around S$61.2 million, the land
