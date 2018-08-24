You are here

Home > Real Estate

Goldman in sell-and-leaseback deal for its London office

It will sell the property for £1.16b to Korea's National Pension Service
Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

GOLDMAN Sachs Group has agreed to a deal with Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) to sell and lease back its new London headquarters, in a transaction valuing the property at £1.16 billion (S$2.04 billion).

The Wall Street bank will lease back the building for at least two decades, committing the bank to London for the long-term even as Britain's departure from the European Union looms.

The building, which will boast a fitness centre, on-site health services and childcare facilities, will be ready to move into by the middle of next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is the biggest deal announced for a London office building this year and the second-largest behind last year's sale of the Walkie Talkie tower for £1.28 billion.

Banks including Goldman and Lloyds Banking Group have been agreeing to sale-and-leaseback deals in London as they seek to cash in on demand from Asian investors for property in the UK capital and raise funds to reinvest in their core operations.

Richard Gnodde, vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs and chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, said in a statement: "The development of Plumtree Court and our signing of a long-term lease demonstrates our continued commitment to London and our European operations more broadly."

Goldman developed the building itself and plans to use the space for 8,000 workers to consolidate staff from its current three main London offices.

South Korean investors have been resurgent in London's real estate market this year and the deal marks NPS' first acquisition in the city since its 2009 purchase of Citigroup's Canary Wharf tower.

Investors from South Korea spent £1.1 billion on UK commercial property in the six months through June, more than double the amount in all of last year, and are forecast to spend £4 billion in the year through December, said broker Cushman & Wakefield.

Goldman's new European headquarters "is well-aligned with our defensive strategy and will be an excellent addition to our already strong core portfolio", said Scott Kim, head of global real estate at NPS.

The 10-storey building spans about 826,000 sq ft, the equivalent of almost 13 football fields, and has the flexibility to be occupied by multiple tenants, said Goldman Sachs' statement.

In a tweet last year in October, former chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein said the bank was still "expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control #Brexit". BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Singaporeans spent US$4.6b in cross-border real estate transactions

Brexit-bound London beats global rivals to lure real estate cash

Ho Bee Land to buy London property with HSBC green loan

For sale: Welsh castle, comes with its own 'fire-breathing dragon'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening