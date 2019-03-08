Goodluck Garden appeal dismissed, sale to go ahead

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GOODLUCK Garden's en bloc is still on after an appeal by some dissenting owners was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, sources told The Business Times.
This follows a lengthy dispute over the fate of the Toh Tuck Road condo, which Qingjian Realty bought for S$
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg