You are here

Home > Real Estate

Google drops US$1b on property near its headquarters

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 9:39 AM

2018-11-25T162939Z_297929342_RC1ACFF23C40_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-TECHNOLOGY-SECURITY.JPG
Alphabet Inc's Google has closed a US$1 billion deal for a 51.8 acre (about 21 hectares) business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Googleplex is getting bigger.

Alphabet Inc's Google has closed a US$1 billion deal for a 51.8 acre (about 21 hectares) business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters. The purchase adds to a mammoth real estate expansion the company is  undertaking in both California and New York City.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment further. The covers a larger area than the company's existing headquarters, according to the Mercury News, which reported the deal earlier. It's the largest real estate purchase this year in Silicon Valley, where competition for offices among tech firms is fierce.

Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale, where the company has placed its cloud-computing division. Google's plans for a US$67 million land purchase in San Jose, where it wants to build a massive new development, are facing a legal backlash.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this year, Google purchased Manhattan's Chelsea Market for US$2.4 billion to expand in New York.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
5 5.6-magnitude quake hits off western Taiwan

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Nov 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, Keppel-KBS US Reit, First Ship Lease Trust, Asian Pay Television Trust, Thai Bev

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening